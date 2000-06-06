Camps.com

Clarissa Cruz
June 06, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

If you want to banish — uh, we mean send — your bored bundle of joy to sleep-away, horseback riding, or cheerleading camp this summer, this is the site for you. The biggest draw is a search engine that lets you select camps by weekly cost, location, specialty, and gender, making it simple to locate that girls-only Bible camp in the Adirondacks that offers archery. But the page — administered by nonprofit organization Palos Verdes on the NET — also features invaluable sections on what to pack (bug repellent!) and how to prevent homesickness. You’ll be getting requests for contraband candy before you know it.

