Stuart Little

Alice King
April 21, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

Stuart Little

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
84 minutes
performer
Michael J. Fox, Jonathan Lipnicki, Geena Davis, David Alan Grier, Jeffrey Jones, Bruno Kirby, Nathan Lane, Hugh Laurie, Chazz Palminteri, Stan Freberg, Jennifer Tilly, Steve Zahn
director
Rob Minkoff
distributor
Columbia Pictures
author
M. Night Shyamalan
genre
Kids and Family, Comedy
We gave it a B+

Stuart the philosopher rodent here becomes a cute-as-a-button CGI creation (ably voiced by Michael J. Fox) in this retelling of the E.B. White classic about a human family with a mouse child. Sure, the film downplays the book’s lyrical poignance in favor of cartoon-bright special effects and cat-and-mouse high jinks, but that’s exactly what will appeal to Nickelodeon-pumped little viewers. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now