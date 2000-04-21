Stuart Little
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 84 minutes
- performer
- Michael J. Fox, Jonathan Lipnicki, Geena Davis, David Alan Grier, Jeffrey Jones, Bruno Kirby, Nathan Lane, Hugh Laurie, Chazz Palminteri, Stan Freberg, Jennifer Tilly, Steve Zahn
- director
- Rob Minkoff
- distributor
- Columbia Pictures
- author
- M. Night Shyamalan
- genre
- Kids and Family, Comedy
We gave it a B+
Stuart the philosopher rodent here becomes a cute-as-a-button CGI creation (ably voiced by Michael J. Fox) in this retelling of the E.B. White classic about a human family with a mouse child. Sure, the film downplays the book’s lyrical poignance in favor of cartoon-bright special effects and cat-and-mouse high jinks, but that’s exactly what will appeal to Nickelodeon-pumped little viewers. B+
