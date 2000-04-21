Stuart Little

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 84 minutes performer Michael J. Fox, Jonathan Lipnicki, Geena Davis, David Alan Grier, Jeffrey Jones, Bruno Kirby, Nathan Lane, Hugh Laurie, Chazz Palminteri, Stan Freberg, Jennifer Tilly, Steve Zahn director Rob Minkoff distributor Columbia Pictures author M. Night Shyamalan genre Kids and Family, Comedy

We gave it a B+

Stuart the philosopher rodent here becomes a cute-as-a-button CGI creation (ably voiced by Michael J. Fox) in this retelling of the E.B. White classic about a human family with a mouse child. Sure, the film downplays the book’s lyrical poignance in favor of cartoon-bright special effects and cat-and-mouse high jinks, but that’s exactly what will appeal to Nickelodeon-pumped little viewers. B+