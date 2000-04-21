type Music Current Status In Season performer Tracy Bonham

”You don’t know me,” Tracy Bonham tells an inattentive lover on Down Here, ”And in no way am I a mystery.” So much for the feminine mystique! Bonham’s refreshing rejoinders extend to grrl-on-grrl traction: ”I don’t understand/Why would a man/Want a circus clown,” she sings, zinging an overly made-up rival. Bonham’s got a lot of guilt-free power chords and a cautious sense of wonder to go with her churlish Everywoman insights, too. If this smart, reasonably hard rockin’ stuff can’t get women back on hypermacho alt-rock radio, nothing will. (And probably nothing will.) A-