Ultimate Brit-pop charmers Supergrass craft gemlike rock out of rec-room materials — bass, drum, guitar, keyboards, and Gaz Coombes’ thin, sexy voice. On the self-titled Supergrass, the trio rejects the loutishness and retrophilia of its colleagues; they’re cheerier and more idiosyncratic, whether romping through old-school disco or grounding heavenly British Invasion-style pop with cool R&B keyboards. The single, a wink at Ziggy-era Bowie, asks if we hear them ”Pumping on Your Stereo” — as if we could miss anything so brash, glittery, and deliriously tuneful. A —