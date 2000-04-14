The Skulls
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 107 minutes
- performer
- Leslie Bibb, Joshua Jackson
- director
- Rob Cohen
- distributor
- Universal
- author
- John Pogue
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Drama
”The Skulls” twists the truth
It’s no secret that the evil Ivy League society in The Skulls — a new thriller starring Joshua Jackson — is modeled on Yale’s famously covert Skull & Bones, whose alumni include William F. Buckley Jr. and George Bush (both father and son). So EW asked a recent Bonesman — who, natch, asked to remain anonymous — for his take:
Although membership has its privileges — the real Skull & Bones does have its own island getaway — I must have been absent the night all the watches, sports cars, and $100,000 checks were distributed. Yes, initiation rites are sometimes outrageous and silly. But I can safely say that branding wrists with hot pokers didn’t play a part. Nor do I recall a bunch of high-ranking alums hanging around $ let alone committing and covering up a murder. And where is the token initiate of color? (Perhaps Jackson is considered a minority since he’s a townie.) For that matter, where are the women? Hell, even we went coed in 1991. In short, The Skulls misses the call on tap night. D-
