type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 107 minutes performer Leslie Bibb, Joshua Jackson director Rob Cohen distributor Universal author John Pogue genre Mystery and Thriller, Drama

”The Skulls” twists the truth

It’s no secret that the evil Ivy League society in The Skulls — a new thriller starring Joshua Jackson — is modeled on Yale’s famously covert Skull & Bones, whose alumni include William F. Buckley Jr. and George Bush (both father and son). So EW asked a recent Bonesman — who, natch, asked to remain anonymous — for his take:

Although membership has its privileges — the real Skull & Bones does have its own island getaway — I must have been absent the night all the watches, sports cars, and $100,000 checks were distributed. Yes, initiation rites are sometimes outrageous and silly. But I can safely say that branding wrists with hot pokers didn’t play a part. Nor do I recall a bunch of high-ranking alums hanging around $ let alone committing and covering up a murder. And where is the token initiate of color? (Perhaps Jackson is considered a minority since he’s a townie.) For that matter, where are the women? Hell, even we went coed in 1991. In short, The Skulls misses the call on tap night. D-