''God, the Devil and Bob'' takes heat from both sides

Sandra P. Angulo
April 07, 2000 at 04:00 AM EDT

The cartoon God, The Devil and Bob has already caught hell from some religious folks, and inspired 19 NBC affiliates to pull it from prime time. Now it faces the wrath of the late Jerry Garcia. Attorney David Phillips, who represents most of Garcia’s heirs, is considering suing because the show’s Almighty looks too much like the Grateful Dead frontman. But Matthew Carlson, a God exec producer (and non-Deadhead), protests: His Almighty is actually a dead ringer for his own creator, Douglas Carlson ”I think God looks just like my dad.” You make the final judgment.

