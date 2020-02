The Anti-Pop Consortium are part of a New York City avant-rap underground (Sonic Sum, Sensational) that is pushing the music into brilliant new corners. On Tragic Epilogue, tracks by E. Blaize play footsie with electronica and musique concrete, while MCs Priest, Beans, and M. Sayyid hot-wire rhyme schemes with digital F/X, warp-speed articulations, and urban-futurist storytelling. A bit short on catchy reprises, but so is Ishmael Reed. B+