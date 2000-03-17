Tomorrow Today

Steve Futterman
March 17, 2000 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Al Jarreau
genre
Jazz
We gave it a C+

Smooth jazz forefather Al Jarreau’s first major-label release in six years comes on like a candy-coated sonic pillow. Stay awake long enough and you’ll actually discover in Tomorrow Today an affecting adaptation of Weather Report’s ”A Remark You Made” and a funky, playful a cappella take on the Crusaders’ ”Put It Where You Want It.” Too bad you have to risk sugar shock uncovering them. C+

Comments

