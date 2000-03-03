Upcoming game-show-themed movies

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 113 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 12/27/02
- performer
- Drew Barrymore, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Rutger Hauer, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Fred Savage
- director
- George Clooney
- Producer
- Andrew Lazar, Steven Soderbergh
- distributor
- Miramax
- author
- Charlie Kaufman
- genre
- Drama, Comedy
Thanks to a certain ABC hit hosted by Regis Philbin, even film folk want to be Million-heirs. Among the game-show-themed movies in the works:
·Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Oscar-nominated writer Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) has adapted the dark and quirky memoir of Gong Show host Chuck Barris, who fantasized about leading a double life as a CIA hitman. Mike Myers is interested in playing Barris, who also created The Dating Game.
·The Contenders (tentative title). Daniel Minahan, who cowrote I Shot Andy Warhol, directed this indie about a TV show whose contestants plot each other’s deaths — the one left standing wins.
·Champagne for Caesar. A remake of the 1950 Vincent Price spoof about a genius who goes on a quiz show to try to bankrupt its sponsor. Notes coproducer Steven Jay Rubin (who once wrote questions for The Joker’s Wild): ”We had jettisoned the game-show element, thinking it was dated.” Fortunately, it wasn’t their final answer.
Comments