Upcoming game-show-themed movies

Gillian Flynn
March 03, 2000 at 05:00 AM EST

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
113 minutes
Wide Release Date
12/27/02
performer
Drew Barrymore, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Rutger Hauer, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Fred Savage
director
George Clooney
Producer
Andrew Lazar, Steven Soderbergh
distributor
Miramax
author
Charlie Kaufman
genre
Drama, Comedy

Thanks to a certain ABC hit hosted by Regis Philbin, even film folk want to be Million-heirs. Among the game-show-themed movies in the works:

·Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Oscar-nominated writer Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) has adapted the dark and quirky memoir of Gong Show host Chuck Barris, who fantasized about leading a double life as a CIA hitman. Mike Myers is interested in playing Barris, who also created The Dating Game.

·The Contenders (tentative title). Daniel Minahan, who cowrote I Shot Andy Warhol, directed this indie about a TV show whose contestants plot each other’s deaths — the one left standing wins.

·Champagne for Caesar. A remake of the 1950 Vincent Price spoof about a genius who goes on a quiz show to try to bankrupt its sponsor. Notes coproducer Steven Jay Rubin (who once wrote questions for The Joker’s Wild): ”We had jettisoned the game-show element, thinking it was dated.” Fortunately, it wasn’t their final answer.

