Jeannie's Abode

Aside from needing a crash course in spelling and grammar, webmaster Patterson Lundquist has created a comprehensive, slightly obsessive fan site dedicated to the original genie in a bottle (that would be Barbara Eden, kids). Play the trivia game and become a ”Jeannieologist”; scroll through a funny and surprisingly readable dissertation that compares the show to ”Mr. Ed” and ”Mork and Mindy”; even watch the original opening scene of the series premiere. Still, we’ve got one wish: Lose the torturously cheesy, constantly looping synthesizer mix of the ”IDOJ” theme song.