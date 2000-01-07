The Complete Django Reinhardt and Quintet of the Hot Club of France Swing/HMV Sessions 1936-1948
- type
- Music
- Current Status
- In Season
- performer
- Django Reinhardt
- Producers
- Mosaic
- genre
- Jazz
We gave it an A
Further proof that the music of Django Reinhardt improves with age. The tracks on Swing/HMV Sessions 1936-1948 are full of life, fire, and sweetness, thanks in part to his longtime collaborator, the late violinist Stephane Grappelli. Reinhardt’s bravura on guitar is legend, but his wit was intact too, full of winking vibrato, tart dissonances, and a devilish sense of swing. This six-CD set is a wonderful addition to the Reinhardt legacy. A
