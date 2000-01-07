The Complete Django Reinhardt and Quintet of the Hot Club of France, Swing/HMV Sessions 1936-1948

Josef Woodard
January 07, 2000 at 05:00 AM EST

The Complete Django Reinhardt and Quintet of the Hot Club of France Swing/HMV Sessions 1936-1948

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Django Reinhardt
Producers
Mosaic
genre
Jazz
We gave it an A

Further proof that the music of Django Reinhardt improves with age. The tracks on Swing/HMV Sessions 1936-1948 are full of life, fire, and sweetness, thanks in part to his longtime collaborator, the late violinist Stephane Grappelli. Reinhardt’s bravura on guitar is legend, but his wit was intact too, full of winking vibrato, tart dissonances, and a devilish sense of swing. This six-CD set is a wonderful addition to the Reinhardt legacy. A

