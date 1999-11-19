Spears, Jewel are Fashion's New Muses

EW Staff
November 19, 1999 at 05:00 AM EST

More bad news for models: The fashion world’s latest muses are musicians. The runaway success of the Tommy Hilfiger campaign featuring Jewel (left), Lenny Kravitz, and Britney Spears has Seventh Avenue scouring Billboard for singers to cast in its ads. ”Most everyone in the apparel world has been impressed with what Tommy has pulled off,” says retail analyst Faye I. Landes. ”Other people are going to emulate him.” In fact, Calvin Klein’s cK Jeans ads go one step hipper by showcasing rock-crit pets Liz Phair and Jon Spencer. But isn’t having your face on a billboard a great way to ruin your music cred? Nope, says Andy Hilfiger of Tommy Jeans. ”It’s so much more exposure than they’d get from just releasing the record.” –Leonard McCants

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now