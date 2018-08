”You’d think a celebrity like me, with all my options, would have booked a Concorde to Australia. But I haven’t…. Wherever I was, I’ll find out in InStyle. In January.” — Being John Malkovich star Cameron Diaz on her plans for ushering in the new millennium, on BigStar.com

”My own kids haven’t seen most of my movies. Too upsetting. Mommy dies.” — Music of the Heart‘s Meryl Streep, on BigStar.com