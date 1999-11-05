Dame Edna: the Royal Tour

You may be hard-pressed to explain to friends exactly why the Broadway debut of Dame Edna — the Australian megastar housewife whom Barry Humphries has played for 43 years — is so uproariously funny. Is it her garish mauve outfit, her semi-improvised banter with audience members, her tales of late husband Norm’s prostate murmur (”The neighbors would complain”), or her delightfully inane songs? Whatever it is, you may well bust a gut laughing, especially during her biting remarks about handling the elderly. Edna’s mockery of celebrity, middle-class pretensions, political correctness, and especially the audience (”This woman has saved a fortune on clothes”) will make almost anyone a gladiola-waving fan. A-