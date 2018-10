With their singular, bizarro fusion of Houdini wizardry, Peter Pan acrobatics, Barry Manilow hair, and Liberace-gone-Bavarian- glam-rock fabulousness, Siegfried and Roy could be the first glitter kings of the 21st century. This IMAX 3-D biopic feels like the life story of Willy Wonka as filmed through a kaleidoscope by Leni Riefenstahl. B-

Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box type Movie Genre Documentary mpaa Unrated Complete Coverage Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box