The Omega Code

Chris Willman
October 22, 1999 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Omega Code

Movie
In Season
PG-13
99 minutes
Casper Van Dien, Michael York
Robert Marcarelli
Hollis Barton, Stephan Blinn
Mystery and Thriller, Horror
We gave it a D-

The way apocalypse novels and videos are glutting evangelical culture, you might think the Antichrist’s story is the greatest ever told. The Trinity Broadcasting Network backed The Omega Code, this last-days thriller that gives ”Great Tribulation” new meaning.

As the satanic tyro schmoozing his way to world domination, Michael York is such an ineffectual Beast, he can’t make a move without consulting prophetic aphorisms locked within the Bible Code. Keeper of the CD-ROM containing said code’s secrets is ”Starship Troopers”’ Casper Van Dien, overemoting as if to hasten the end of his career, if not the world.

Even Christians hip to TBN preachers’ peculiar eschatology may be baffled by the incoherent wrap-up, which provides the stingiest Second Coming since the third ”Omen ”movie.

