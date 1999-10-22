The Omega Code
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 99 minutes
- performer
- Casper Van Dien, Michael York
- director
- Robert Marcarelli
- author
- Hollis Barton, Stephan Blinn
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Horror
The way apocalypse novels and videos are glutting evangelical culture, you might think the Antichrist’s story is the greatest ever told. The Trinity Broadcasting Network backed The Omega Code, this last-days thriller that gives ”Great Tribulation” new meaning.
As the satanic tyro schmoozing his way to world domination, Michael York is such an ineffectual Beast, he can’t make a move without consulting prophetic aphorisms locked within the Bible Code. Keeper of the CD-ROM containing said code’s secrets is ”Starship Troopers”’ Casper Van Dien, overemoting as if to hasten the end of his career, if not the world.
Even Christians hip to TBN preachers’ peculiar eschatology may be baffled by the incoherent wrap-up, which provides the stingiest Second Coming since the third ”Omen ”movie.
Comments