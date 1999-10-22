type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 99 minutes performer Casper Van Dien, Michael York director Robert Marcarelli author Hollis Barton, Stephan Blinn genre Mystery and Thriller, Horror

We gave it a D-

The way apocalypse novels and videos are glutting evangelical culture, you might think the Antichrist’s story is the greatest ever told. The Trinity Broadcasting Network backed The Omega Code, this last-days thriller that gives ”Great Tribulation” new meaning.

As the satanic tyro schmoozing his way to world domination, Michael York is such an ineffectual Beast, he can’t make a move without consulting prophetic aphorisms locked within the Bible Code. Keeper of the CD-ROM containing said code’s secrets is ”Starship Troopers”’ Casper Van Dien, overemoting as if to hasten the end of his career, if not the world.

Even Christians hip to TBN preachers’ peculiar eschatology may be baffled by the incoherent wrap-up, which provides the stingiest Second Coming since the third ”Omen ”movie.