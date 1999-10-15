New This Week

WEBSITE//COMPUTER STEW (www.computerstew.com) Dedicated readers already know that fart and doodie jokes — the money shots of Web-based entertainment — have become cliched. So it’s a delight to discover this regurgitatively innovative daily show, in which John Hargrave (an editor at computer-trade site ZDNet) and Jay Stevens (contributing solely via speakerphone) present a feast of gag-inducing gags. There’s the ”Wheel of Ipecac” trivia game, and an episode in which students win prizes for eating pork brains in milk and chugging vegetable oil. Not to your taste? Other options: Listen in on the piracy-hotline prank calls, enter the floppy-disc haiku contest (”Floppies are not good/For decorative loincloths/Trust me on this one”), or ponder a Matrix parody. Despite some audio glitches and a bulky download, Stew shows that a lot of fun can be had with a little technology — and a strong stomach. B