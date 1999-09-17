Music Review: 'In Spite of Ourselves'

type Music Current Status In Season performer John Prine Producers Oh Boy

We gave it a B+

The premise — a gravel-and-broken-glass voice paired with some of country’s best female vocalists — is a little bizarre. But this is Prine we’re dealing with: a character with enough self-deprecating charm to pull off just about anything. Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris, Iris Dement, and five others share 16 songs with Prine (back from a bout with neck cancer), and it works splendidly. Possible high point: Prine and Patty Loveless nailing the weeper ”Back Street Affair.” B+