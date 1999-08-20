The Sixth Sense

Lisa Schwarzbaum
August 20, 1999 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Sixth Sense

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
107 minutes
performer
Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Donnie Wahlberg, Olivia Williams
director
M. Night Shyamalan
distributor
Buena Vista Pictures
author
M. Night Shyamalan
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Drama
We gave it a B+

THE SIXTH SENSE (107 mins., PG-13) A psychological thriller that actually thrills, about a sad little hamster of a boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment) who sees the ghosts of dead people all around him in south Philadelphia. Bruce Willis plays the gifted child psychologist who unlocks Cole’s secrets, and who carries his own sorrows. While the story sometimes flags, pay attention because the twisty ending will have you running scenes over in your head afterward. B+

