The Sixth Sense
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 107 minutes
- performer
- Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Donnie Wahlberg, Olivia Williams
- director
- M. Night Shyamalan
- distributor
- Buena Vista Pictures
- author
- M. Night Shyamalan
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Drama
We gave it a B+
THE SIXTH SENSE (107 mins., PG-13) A psychological thriller that actually thrills, about a sad little hamster of a boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment) who sees the ghosts of dead people all around him in south Philadelphia. Bruce Willis plays the gifted child psychologist who unlocks Cole’s secrets, and who carries his own sorrows. While the story sometimes flags, pay attention because the twisty ending will have you running scenes over in your head afterward. B+
