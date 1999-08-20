type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 107 minutes performer Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Donnie Wahlberg, Olivia Williams director M. Night Shyamalan distributor Buena Vista Pictures author M. Night Shyamalan genre Mystery and Thriller, Drama

THE SIXTH SENSE (107 mins., PG-13) A psychological thriller that actually thrills, about a sad little hamster of a boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment) who sees the ghosts of dead people all around him in south Philadelphia. Bruce Willis plays the gifted child psychologist who unlocks Cole’s secrets, and who carries his own sorrows. While the story sometimes flags, pay attention because the twisty ending will have you running scenes over in your head afterward. B+