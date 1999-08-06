type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Edward Furlong genre Comedy

We gave it a B

The soundtrack to this writer’s youth mixes deathless dirtbag anthems like ”Running With the Devil,” ”Iron Man,” and ”Shout It Out Loud” with covers ranging from why-bother (Everclear’s ”The Boys Are Back in Town,” the Donnas’ ”Strutter”) to just plain strange (Marilyn Manson on the ”Highway to Hell”). Detroit Rock City‘s highlight: the resurrection of Sweet’s sublime glammy-gum ”Little Willie.” Low: the schmaltziest Kiss ballad since ”Beth.” B