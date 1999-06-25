702

Beth Johnson
June 25, 1999 at 04:00 AM EDT

Music
In Season
Motown Records
We gave it a C+

It took a village of writers and producers to cook up trio 702’s cannily polished sophomore album. From Missy Elliott’s throbbing ”Where My Girls At” to the vocoder (rediscovered device of the year!) funk of Soulshack & Karlin’s ”You Don’t Know,” 702‘s hip-pop is catchy, though hard to distinguish from the swelling tsunami of R&B girl groups. And what’s up with those silly ”7,” ”0,” and ”2” (”2 be or not 2 be”) intervals? C+

