Ben Stiller & Janeane Garofalo offer helping hands

type Book Current Status In Season author Janeane Garofalo, Ben Stiller

He’s best known for his seminal cinematic moment in last year’s There’s Something About Mary, and she’s the queen of hip, ironic comedies such as Reality Bites and The Larry Sanders Show. Now longtime cronies Ben Stiller and Janeane Garofalo have joined forces for Ballantine’s just-out spoof on self-help tomes, Feel This Book: An Essential Guide to Self-Empowerment, Spiritual Supremacy, and Sexual Satisfaction.

EW: So did you guys ever really get together?

Janeane Garofalo: We went out for three weeks almost 10 years ago and we used that as a springboard for this book. We were comedy pupae, just getting ready to burst forth from our cocoons.

EW: What’s the secret of your sex appeal?

JG: [Grabbing her midsection and jiggling it] This is what it’s all about, right here. Ladies identify with this, men love it.

Ben Stiller: And she’s just so glowing and radiant.

EW: What about Ben?

JG: Jewish Tom Cruise.

EW: What qualities are most important in a mate?

BS: If you’re funny, you’ve got a shot with Janeane. She went out with Carrot Top for about four weeks.

JG: I refer to Carrot Top as the one that got away. EW: Chicken soup or clam chowder?

BS: Chicken soup, because I hate clams. Remember Clamato juice? Eew!

JG: That’s one of the eternal questions: Why are we here? Is there life after death? And who the hell came up with Clamato?

EW: Deepak or Tupac?

BS: Tupac. I like Tupac’s music and acting much better. And he’s also better looking than Deepak.

EW: And finally…what is your stance on chest hair?

JG: I like it. I find it virile and appealing.

BS: Me too.