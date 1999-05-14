True-blue rock & roll has become more subculture than pop culture, but Jack Logan doesn’t seem to mind. In 1994, this part-time mechanic released a lo-fi, 42-song debut, Bulk, containing more keepers than his beloved Rolling Stones have managed in a decade. Buzz Me In refines his approach, the usual elbow-grease production abetted with strings, brass, gospel singers, C&W twang, and plenty of nostalgic ache. All hail the new indie rock: classic rock. Or vice versa. A-