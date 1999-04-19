TRACING A NIGHT in the life of a young New York theater composer (”Malibu Shores”’ Campbell, Neve’s big brother) who picks up an enigmatic go-go dancer (John Paul Pitoc), trick was originally a much kinkier comedy called ”Gay Boy.” Then the filmmakers came to the startling conclusion that the title and content might put off straight audiences. “The simpler early drafts were just about these two boys trying to find a place to f—, but we realized it’s not about that,” says rookie director Fall, who sold the film (which was made for less than $1 million) to Fine Line at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “It’s about first impressions, objectifying people, and not getting to know who someone really is.”