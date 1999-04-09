Weird Site of the Month

Clowns Are Evil Incarnate: The Anti-Clown Site

(http://www.geocities.com/colosseum/2430/clown.html)

Not everybody loves a clown. In fact, many of us hate and fear those smiling, juggling, tiny-car-driving harbingers of doom. Minnesota clownspiracy theorist Jeremy Peyer understands — and he’s there for you at this site dedicated to unmasking the monsters. Fuel your paranoia with Scary Images of Scary Clowns and Peyer’s media guide to clowns gone bad (Poltergeist, It). Or if you’re ready to talk about your ”issues,” head to the posting section, where victims swap war stories about birthday parties, parades, and — gulp — the circus. One thing’s for sure: The site ain’t for Bozos.