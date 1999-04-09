See what we thought of ''EDtv,'' ''The Matrix,'' and more

Rating movies and their websites

EDtv

Movie Grade: B-

Website Grade: B+

(http://www.universalpictures.com/ed-tv)

The movie offers 24-hour surveillance of Matthew McConaughey, while the website flaunts behind-the-behind-the-scenes videos more slickly produced than the show itself.

Forces of Nature

Movie Grade: C

Website Grade: B

(http://www.asylum.com/movies/forces_of_nature)

No amount of online video interviews can make this Sandra Bullock vehicle interesting. Instead read the message board to laugh at the fans fawning at their keyboards.

The Matrix Movie

Movie Grade: C+

Website Grade: A

(http://www.whatisthematrix.com)

The site absolutely captures the film’s futuristic world. Add the cyber-comic book, Shockwave game, and the interview with the boom operator, and you’ve got the matrix for a winner.

The Mod Squad

Movie Grade: C-

Website Grade: B-

(http://www.mgm.com/modsquad)

Rookie cops Omar Epps, Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi go undercover. If it sounds like a retail ad waiting to happen, you’re right; a highlight of the ultra-colorful site is the link to http://www.levi.com.

A Walk on the Moon

Movie Grade: B-

Website Grade: D

(http://www.miramax.com:8888/mm_front/owa/mp.entryPoint?action= 0&midStr=1049)

Absurdly bare-bones site for this ’60s drama. You’d think Oscar-flush Miramax could splurge — or at least trim those Web addresses.