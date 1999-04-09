Rating movies and their websites
Rating movies and their websites
EDtv
Movie Grade: B-
Website Grade: B+
(http://www.universalpictures.com/ed-tv)
The movie offers 24-hour surveillance of Matthew McConaughey, while the website flaunts behind-the-behind-the-scenes videos more slickly produced than the show itself.
Forces of Nature
Movie Grade: C
Website Grade: B
(http://www.asylum.com/movies/forces_of_nature)
No amount of online video interviews can make this Sandra Bullock vehicle interesting. Instead read the message board to laugh at the fans fawning at their keyboards.
The Matrix Movie
Movie Grade: C+
Website Grade: A
(http://www.whatisthematrix.com)
The site absolutely captures the film’s futuristic world. Add the cyber-comic book, Shockwave game, and the interview with the boom operator, and you’ve got the matrix for a winner.
The Mod Squad
Movie Grade: C-
Website Grade: B-
(http://www.mgm.com/modsquad)
Rookie cops Omar Epps, Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi go undercover. If it sounds like a retail ad waiting to happen, you’re right; a highlight of the ultra-colorful site is the link to http://www.levi.com.
A Walk on the Moon
Movie Grade: B-
Website Grade: D
(http://www.miramax.com:8888/mm_front/owa/mp.entryPoint?action= 0&midStr=1049)
Absurdly bare-bones site for this ’60s drama. You’d think Oscar-flush Miramax could splurge — or at least trim those Web addresses.
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments