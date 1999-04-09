A new single finds the Irish quartet feisty and revived after a three-year breather. ”Promises” starts deceptively, with lilting harmonies that suddenly crash headlong into Noel Hogan’s cranked-up guitar and Dolores O’Riordan’s soaring quaver. Careening between woman-scorned threats and hopeful pleading, it might not be the most obvious ”we’re baaack” track, but it’s full of Celtic keening and righteous anger at promises unkept. B+