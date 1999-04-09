Only Stooge-aholics should bother with Jerks, a little-seen 1949 TV pilot (with Moe, Larry, and Shemp) filmed before a live audience — which means there were no second takes for the badly played sight gags that pop up in this by-rote painters-for-hire farce. The same goes for Kook’s Tour, an obscure 1970 ”last known performance” (also conceived as a TV pilot); here, the now-geriatric Moe, Larry, and Curly Joe DeRita are sent on a doddering travelogue, with nary a sight gag in sight. On second thought, not even Stooge cultists should see them this way.

Jerks: C-

Kook’s: D-