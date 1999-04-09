Intimacy
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- Unrated
- runtime
- 119 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 10/19/01
- performer
- Kerry Fox, Jody Watley, Marianne Faithfull, Bruce Roberts, Mark Rylance
- director
- Patrice Chéreau
- distributor
- Empire Pictures
- author
- Patrice Chéreau, Hanif Kureishi
- genre
- Drama
In some pre-feminist era, this male midlife saga might have registered as a heroic tale of self-realization. But Kureishi’s protagonist, Jay, is such a sad sack of macho cliches — from his chronic philandering to his aversion to housework to his belief that divorcing one’s wife means abandoning one’s kids — that he emerges as a ’50s relic in a Vivienne Westwood jacket. Is he leaving his marriage because of his nubile young lover or because of his crotchety wife (”She thinks she’s a feminist but she’s just bad-tempered”)? Kureishi — the British screenwriter best known for the film My Beautiful Laundrette — never explains. Intimacy is a tedious exercise in self-justification whose predictable conclusion lands Jay exactly where he started: in protracted adolescence. C-
