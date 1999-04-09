Intimacy

Margot Mifflin
April 09, 1999

Intimacy

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
119 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/19/01
performer
Kerry Fox, Jody Watley, Marianne Faithfull, Bruce Roberts, Mark Rylance
director
Patrice Ch&eacute;reau
distributor
Empire Pictures
author
Patrice Ch&eacute;reau, Hanif Kureishi
genre
Drama
We gave it a C-

In some pre-feminist era, this male midlife saga might have registered as a heroic tale of self-realization. But Kureishi’s protagonist, Jay, is such a sad sack of macho cliches — from his chronic philandering to his aversion to housework to his belief that divorcing one’s wife means abandoning one’s kids — that he emerges as a ’50s relic in a Vivienne Westwood jacket. Is he leaving his marriage because of his nubile young lover or because of his crotchety wife (”She thinks she’s a feminist but she’s just bad-tempered”)? Kureishi — the British screenwriter best known for the film My Beautiful Laundrette — never explains. Intimacy is a tedious exercise in self-justification whose predictable conclusion lands Jay exactly where he started: in protracted adolescence. C-

