Hitchcock's Notebooks: An Authorized And Illustrated Look Inside The Creative Mind Of Alfred Hitchcock

By Charles Winecoff Updated March 24, 1999 at 05:00 AM EST
Advertisement

Hitchcock's Notebooks

Show More
type
  • Book

This jumbled collection of studio memos, storyboards, meeting transcripts, script revisions, and personal notes pertaining to dozens of Hitchcock films is both fascinating and frustrating. While it presents lots of hard evidence of how the Master of Suspense dealt with everyone from Darryl Zanuck (a derisive letter in response to criticism of the ”Lifeboat” script, signed ”Your obedient servant”) to Tippi Hedren (a verbatim record of their preproduction talk about ”The Birds” that shows Hitch at his most thoughtful), ”Hitchcock’s Notebooks” offers disappointingly little narrative interpretation. Film critic Auiler rightly focuses on less-venerated projects like the aborted Kaleidoscope, which later became ”Frenzy,” but he leaves the dizzying task of deciphering most of the material to the reader.

Hitchcock's Notebooks
type
  • Book

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com