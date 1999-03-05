The Christian Action Network takes offense

Memo to the FCC: The Christian Action Network is asking that gay-themed shows (e.g., Dawson’s Creek) carry the warning label HC for ”homosexual content.” How about some equality? Where’s the advisory for ”Christian content”? Consider:

South Park: Shamelessly blatant depiction of Christ (as a kung fu expert and cable talk-show host)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Uses more crucifixes than the Vatican

Friends: Frequent appeals to the Supreme Being (i.e., Janice and her ”Omigawd!”)

Felicity: Contains a virgin, an inn, and many revelations. Very fishy.

Emeril Live: Dishes include Christmas ham and angel food cake

The Simpsons: Flaming Christian Ned Flanders puts the fun in fundamentalism.