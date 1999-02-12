A Merry War

David Everitt
February 12, 1999 at 05:00 AM EST

A Merry War

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
performer
Helena Bonham Carter, Richard E. Grant
distributor
A-Pix
author
Alan Plater
genre
Comedy, Drama
We gave it an A-

In this wry adaptation of a George Orwell novel, an aspiring 1930s poet (Richard E. Grant) chucks the security of his advertising job so that he can compose odes to his favorite subjects, ”misery and degradation.” The sharp script of A Merry War calls on Grant’s grand talent for comic agitation. Who better to rant at a houseplant for being a bourgeois symbol? With period-film habitué Helena Bonham Carter as his straight man/girlfriend. A-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now