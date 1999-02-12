Mark Illsley's Sundance schedule

How does a former toupee salesman ink a deal with Miramax? Here’s how Happy, Texas director Mark Illsley, 41, became Sundance’s biggest get:

Sunday, Jan. 24, 1:25 a.m.: Illsley gets a guard to show him the screening room where his movie, Happy, Texas, will premiere later that day.

11:30 a.m.: As the film begins to unreel in Park City, Miramax cochairman Harvey Weinstein begins watching a copy in L.A.

2:00-2:30 p.m.: After the boisterous premiere, Illsley is besieged by rabid distributors. Behind Room 2B in a suite rented by William Morris overlooking Main Street, Illsley talks strategy with his sales agent, Cassian Elwes.

2:45 p.m.: Conference call in 2B with Harvey Weinstein, who’s getting into his tuxedo to attend the Golden Globes. Illsley frets about Miramax: ”They have a reputation for recutting a lot of movies.”

3:30 p.m.: As roars of laughter emanate from the negotiation room, other distributors get antsy. ”What are they doing in there?” Paramount Classics’ Ruth Vitale asks. ”Having group sex?”

4:15-9:30 p.m.: Illsley hears pitches by reps from nearly every Hollywood studio.

9:30-11 p.m.: Illsley watches the Golden Globes, explaining, ”I told Harvey…to scratch his nose three times to say hi.” When Shakespeare in Love wins, Weinstein scratches twice.

Monday, Jan. 25, 7:30-8:15 p.m.: Negotiators meet Weinstein at the Stein Eriksen Lodge. ”He put my fears to rest,” Illsley says. Meanwhile, other distribs get desperate: Illsley gets a pizza with Happy, Texas spelled in pepperoni.

Midnight: The top distributors are asked to give one bid only; Miramax’s is not the highest — reportedly $2.5 million, but with back-end potential worth $10 million plus.

4:30 a.m.: After signing with Miramax, Illsley and cowriter Ed tone go to Denny’s for steak and eggs.

6:45 a.m.: Illsley heads for sleep, as losing distributors rationalize. ”Nine months from now,” one says, ”nobody will remember this bidding war.”