John Hurt is a study in civilized obsession as Giles De’Ath in Love and Death on Long Island, a reclusive British author who catches sight of a teen-screen heartthrob (Jason Priestley) and falls in love from afar. Brought to life by his fixation, this fossil stumbles into the 20th century, bemusedly encountering VCRs, T&A movies, and other pop essentials. It’s all a prelude to an exquisitely comic fish-out-of-water sojourn in deepest Long Island, where Giles pursues his unwitting object of desire. Projecting a delicate fervor both funny and sad, Hurt reveals the longing behind De’Ath’s elegant facade and turns it into something bittersweetly liberating. It’s one of last year’s unsung great performances. A-