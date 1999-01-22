John Cleese as teacher

Turns out John Cleese really can teach, and not just Silly Walks. The ex-Monty Python member has become a visiting prof at Cornell University, conducting seminars on psychology and management (about which he’s cowritten books and produced videos), comic acting, and his 1988 film A Fish Called Wanda. Cleese, costar of the upcoming remake of The Out-of-Towners, will continue his tenure at the Ithaca, N.Y., campus until 2004. ”I’ve always enjoyed teaching,” he says. ”Putting information across in an invigorating way is one of the most effective things I do.” Any chance for a reprise of the sex-ed demo from Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life? ”Absolutely not,” says Cleese. ”Even if I could.”