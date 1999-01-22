George Clooney will leave ''ER''

Great TV actors don’t fade away; they just become movie stars (unless they’re David Caruso). In February, George Clooney will turn in his scalpel and bypass ER, returning to theaters in Three Kings (as a soldier in search of Iraqi gold after the Gulf War). Not that TV’s seen the last of him: He’s executive-producing the pilot for Bloodline, a proposed CBS mobster series. All of which should keep the ghost of Caruso at bay.