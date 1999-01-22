Fiona Apple is ready to release a second album

PROJECT An as-yet-untitled second CD from Fiona Apple, due to be harvested this fall.

THE DETAILS She’s currently working in Los Angeles with Jon Brion, who produced her somnambulant cover of the Beatles’ ”Across the Universe” (for the Pleasantville soundtrack).

AT STAKE Barely 19 when Tidal, her surprisingly mature 1996 double-platinum debut, first arrived, pop’s premier enfant terrible is out to show she can ripen with age.

THE BUZZ Apple spent the past year working on new music in the creative company of boyfriend Paul Thomas Anderson, the auteur behind Boogie Nights. Between Anderson’s influence and the rich musical talents demonstrated on Tidal, insiders are betting Apple’s artistry will remain just as tart.