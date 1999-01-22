Not strictly Strictly Ballroom but pretty close, the terpsichorean trifle Dance With Me about a professional dancer and her unlikely partner is so predictable you can practically write the script yourself. A handsome Cubano (Puerto Rican heartthrob Chayanne) comes to Texas to meet the American father he’s never known (Kris Kristofferson) and falls for a dance teacher (Vanessa Williams). She’s by-the-numbers; he moves with the music. Will they end up together after the championships in Las Vegas? Duh. Fortunately for director Randa Haines, the sight of these two cavorting to effervescent tropical tunes is still worth the rental. B-