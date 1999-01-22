Dance With Me

By Caren Weiner Campbell Updated January 22, 1999 at 05:00 AM EST
Advertisement

Dance With Me

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Not strictly Strictly Ballroom but pretty close, the terpsichorean trifle Dance With Me about a professional dancer and her unlikely partner is so predictable you can practically write the script yourself. A handsome Cubano (Puerto Rican heartthrob Chayanne) comes to Texas to meet the American father he’s never known (Kris Kristofferson) and falls for a dance teacher (Vanessa Williams). She’s by-the-numbers; he moves with the music. Will they end up together after the championships in Las Vegas? Duh. Fortunately for director Randa Haines, the sight of these two cavorting to effervescent tropical tunes is still worth the rental. B-

Dance With Me
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
director

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com