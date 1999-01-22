''Bowfinger'' looks at being a celebrity

Who said being famous was fun? In this summer comedy directed by Frank Oz, Steve Martin plays a wild and crazy producer who stalks a superstar (Eddie Murphy) into doing a movie. ”It’s sort of anti-celebrity,” says producer Brian Grazer. ”It deals with imperfections of stars we think are perfect.” You might say the movie is pro-stalker — if it weren’t for the laughs. Says Grazer: ”It’s plausible to follow a star to his car, in restaurants, to his shrink. I’m sure somebody will do it eventually. I may do it if this does well.”