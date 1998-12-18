Halloween: H20

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R Wide Release Date 08/05/98 performer Adam Arkin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Hartnett, Michelle Williams, LL Cool J guest performer Janet Leigh director Steve Miner distributor Dimension Films genre Horror

At this point in the evolution of the teen-slasher genre, there are no more scares, shocks, or surprises. We know there’s a faceless evil on the loose. And we know that one by one, the faceless evil will kill almost everyone until the heroine (and it’s always a heroine) takes a stand. What makes Halloween: H2O, a bookend to the movie that set teens screaming, worth a look is Jamie Lee Curtis, who, in returning as its tattered, haunted, alcoholic heroine, Laurie Strode, electrifies the movie. Her final confrontation with Michael Myers is a redemptive treat worth the 20-year wait. C+