type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Con O'Neill, Joan Severance distributor PolyGram Filmed Entertainment genre Mystery and Thriller, Erotic

We gave it a F

So it turns out that the 1994 Linda Fiorentino-Peter Berg thriller was actually the second-to-last seduction. The straight to-video sequel, The Last Seduction II finds Bridget Gregory — now played by Joan Severance on auto-smolder — hiding from justice in Barcelona and scamming a sleazy phone-sex entrepreneur (Con O’Neill); subtract the first-rate performances, wily plotting, and malicious energy from director John Dahl’s gritty original, and you’ve still got something a whole lot more engaging than this rote melange of soft-core sex and gratuitous bitchiness. Please, no further seductions, okay? F