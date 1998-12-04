The Last Seduction II
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- performer
- Con O'Neill, Joan Severance
- distributor
- PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Erotic
We gave it a F
So it turns out that the 1994 Linda Fiorentino-Peter Berg thriller was actually the second-to-last seduction. The straight to-video sequel, The Last Seduction II finds Bridget Gregory — now played by Joan Severance on auto-smolder — hiding from justice in Barcelona and scamming a sleazy phone-sex entrepreneur (Con O’Neill); subtract the first-rate performances, wily plotting, and malicious energy from director John Dahl’s gritty original, and you’ve still got something a whole lot more engaging than this rote melange of soft-core sex and gratuitous bitchiness. Please, no further seductions, okay? F
