The Last Seduction II

Mike D'Angelo
December 04, 1998 at 05:00 AM EST

The Last Seduction II

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
performer
Con O'Neill, Joan Severance
distributor
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Erotic
We gave it a F

So it turns out that the 1994 Linda Fiorentino-Peter Berg thriller was actually the second-to-last seduction. The straight to-video sequel, The Last Seduction II finds Bridget Gregory — now played by Joan Severance on auto-smolder — hiding from justice in Barcelona and scamming a sleazy phone-sex entrepreneur (Con O’Neill); subtract the first-rate performances, wily plotting, and malicious energy from director John Dahl’s gritty original, and you’ve still got something a whole lot more engaging than this rote melange of soft-core sex and gratuitous bitchiness. Please, no further seductions, okay? F

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now