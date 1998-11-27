Yes, it’s unseemly that Mick and the boys of the Rolling Stones forge on so long past the point of cultural relevance. Yet No Security, the souvenir of the venerable band’s ’97 tour, has its moments, mixing strong newer material (”Saint of Me”) with undisputed classics (”Gimme Shelter”), and sounding like, well, another halfway decent live Stones album. Now that we’ve truly got no expectations, we can take this for what it is: another trip to the Memory Motel with some journeyman rockers. B-