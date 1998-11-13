Erectile dysfunction — now, there's a wiggle strategy Bill Clinton never tried. Not that he should: Hormones are causing all kinds of problems for Sen. Woodrow Wilson White ("Woody"), who's dueling through a tough reelection race. Lefcourt's playful satire reads like one of those campaign documentaries, complete with loud, staccato dialogue and hyperkinetic scene shifting. As Woody and his staff limp haggardly toward the finish line, collecting in their trawl a kidnapped dachshund, a cross-dressing urologist, Vermont mobsters, and a condom-industry lobbyist, it's hard to care much about such by-the-numbers politicos. Still, The Woody emits an appealing rolled-sleeve, loosened-tie brand of charm. B