RECOVERING Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, 52, after a fall from a horse during a polo match outside Houston, Oct. 30. Contrary to initial reports, Jones suffered no damage to his spinal cord and was released from a Houston hospital the next day…. Actress/writer Carrie Fisher, 42, checked into an undisclosed substance-abuse program over the weekend for an addiction to prescription drugs. A spokesperson for Fisher, whose 1987 best-seller Postcards From the Edge fictionalized her drug problems, said she recently had dental surgery and had combined painkillers with medication for manic depression…. Grammy-winning songstress Peggy Lee, 78, from a stroke she suffered Oct. 27, in L.A. Lee, known for a parade of popular standards spanning five decades, like ”Is That All There Is” and ”Fever,” is in stable condition at an unnamed hospital.

WINNERS Tom Cruise, 36, and wife Nicole Kidman, 31, won $580,000 in libel damages, Oct. 29, from Britain’s Express Newspapers, which claimed in a 1997 story that, among other things, the couple’s marriage was a cover for Cruise’s homosexuality. Said Cruise, who appeared in court: ”It is the last recourse against those that published vicious lies about me and my family. This was certainly not about money.” The couple will donate the settlement to various charities.

SENTENCED Producer-director James Orr, 44, to three years’ probation for beating and choking ex-girlfriend Farrah Fawcett, 51, in January. Orr was convicted in August of one count of battery.

DEATHS Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood cast member Bob Trow, 72, of a heart attack, Nov. 2, in New Alexandria, Pa. During his 30 years on the children’s show, Trow created characters like Bob Dog and Carmen Monoxide…. Playwright James Goldman, 71, of a heart attack, Oct. 28, in New York City. Goldman scripted 1976’s Robin and Marian and won a 1968 Oscar for the screen adaptation of his play The Lion in Winter…. British poet laureate Ted Hughes, 68, of liver cancer, Oct. 28, in London. The onetime husband of American poet Sylvia Plath, Hughes broke 35 years of silence about his late wife earlier this year when he published Birthday Letters, a collection of poems about his relationship with Plath, who killed herself in 1963….Sound rerecording mixer Richard Dior, 51, of a heart attack, Oct. 26, in Marlboro, N.J. Dior, who worked on Ransom and Dead Man Walking, won an Oscar for his work on 1995’s Apollo 13.