Fast Forward

X-TRA FOOTAGE The truth about the abduction of Mulder’s sister is surely out there, possibly at your local video store. The recent video release of the $84 million-grossing X-Files movie contains an expanded version of the conversation between Mulder and the Well-Manicured Man. In it, WMM explains that Mulder’s sister was given to the government by their father to be implanted with alien DNA — all to gain immunity from the coming viral infection. The obvious earthquakes this info sends through the X rank and file aside, why the decision to add it? ”It’s not a director’s cut or anything, we just put it in after the video mastering,” says Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment spokes-person Steven Feldstein. ”We wanted to do something special for the video release and for the fans.” Great. Now how about explaining why all those bees would like cornfields better than, say, clover?

PRACTICAL MOVE There were those who snickered when Cats adopted its ”Now and forever” slogan within months of its 1982 New York opening. But the Andrew Lloyd Webber mega-musical, already the longest-running show in Broadway history, got still closer to eternal life on Oct. 27 with its release as a $3 million PolyGram video. ”There was talk about making an animated feature,” says director David Mallet (Lord of the Dance), ”but the whole point of Cats is that real humans dress up.” The 115-minute tape is just the start of Sir Andrew’s video posterity. Donny Osmond is set to star in an L.A. taping of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in January, and exec producer Gary Lucchesi says talks are under way to do Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close.

FONTAINE’S SUSPICION You’d think she’d be flattered. Instead, screen legend Joan Fontaine is suing Rhino Home Video for including her in its Great Actresses of the 20th Century collection, a two-volume set that peddles Fontaine’s little-seen 1955 teleplay Trudy. Her suit alleges that use of her name and image resulted in ”humiliation…mental anguish, and suffering,” and seeks more than $25,000 in damages. It comes eight months after Fontaine sued Blockbuster for, as the 81-year-old Oscar winner’s attorney, Irving Meyer, says, ”promoting Orson Welles’ Othello as ‘featuring Joan Fontaine,’ when in fact she’s only present for a moment in a crowd scene.” A Rhino exec would only say that the suit is being contested. Blockbuster doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

— Eileen Clarke, Zack Stentz