Dearest Christian, I'm So Very Sorry for Bringing You Here, Love Dad

Matt Diehl
November 06, 1998 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
genre
Hip-Hop/Rap
We gave it an A-

P.M. Dawn’s fourth release might be the Pet Sounds of hip-hop — yet hip-hop’s only one of its many elements. The iconoclastic duo makes alternative soul here that really is alternative: ”Art Deco Halos” bizarrely combines T. Rex with Billy Preston, while ”I Hate Myself for You” should appeal to Nine Inch Nails fans. The addition of heart-wrenching lyrics makes Dearest Christian, I’m So Very Sorry for Bringing You Here, Love Dad a truly ambitious pop album. A-

