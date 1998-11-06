type Music Current Status In Season genre Hip-Hop/Rap

P.M. Dawn’s fourth release might be the Pet Sounds of hip-hop — yet hip-hop’s only one of its many elements. The iconoclastic duo makes alternative soul here that really is alternative: ”Art Deco Halos” bizarrely combines T. Rex with Billy Preston, while ”I Hate Myself for You” should appeal to Nine Inch Nails fans. The addition of heart-wrenching lyrics makes Dearest Christian, I’m So Very Sorry for Bringing You Here, Love Dad a truly ambitious pop album. A-