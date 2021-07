In New Zealand is a seemingly can’t-lose proposition (it involves the talents of several indie-rock minor deities) that doesn’t disappoint. San Francisco’s Barbara Manning crossed the Pacific to record with such Kiwi stalwarts as Chris Knox (of Tall Dwarfs) and David Kilgour (The Clean) and returns with seven beautifully crafted tracks that run from lush (”Everything Happens by Itself”) to lilting (”Aramoana”). A-