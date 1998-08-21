Video Review: 'Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World'

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated performer Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn, Jean Stapleton, Billy Zane genre Animation

We gave it a C+

Once again, Disney has packed a fast-food sequel to a sumptuous animated feature straight off to video. In these adventures, Pocahontas meets her future husband, John Rolfe; sails to England as an emissary, prevents an English-Indian war, reunites with a newly swashbuckling John Smith (voiced by Mel’s brother Donal Gibson), and gets to dress up like Cinderella (or is it Barbie?) for a royal ball. Plenty of cute critter comic relief makes this standard yet pleasing fare for the preschool set. But parents be warned: There’s no ”Colors of the Wind” among the new songs by Marty Panzer and Larry Grossman, and compared with the first film’s lush verdancy, this sequel’s palette seems dull. Pocahontas’ new world may be a livelier place, but it’s a lot less lovely. C+