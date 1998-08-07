”I try to make [wife Rita Wilson] laugh every day. And I pick up my underwear.” — Saving Private Ryan’s TOM HANKS on the secret to a successful Hollywood marriage, on E! Online

”[Working on Something About Mary] was hilarious, continuous gross-out jokes. I’ve never had the director fart in the middle of a scene. He really farted in the middle of one of our takes. I couldn’t believe it.” — Something About Mary’s HARLAND WILLIAMS on America Online

QUESTION: ”If you could live in any other time period, what would it be?”

TAYLOR: ”I love medieval times, but that would be such a scary time….”

IKE: ”The fact that you could be maimed just walking down the street at any time…”

TAYLOR: ”It would kinda suck to die from a common cold.” — IKE and TAYLOR HANSON on Yahoo! Chat