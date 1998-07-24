Leonardo DiCaprio lands on "The Beach"

Dave Karger
July 24, 1998 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Beach

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
119 minutes
performer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen, Robert Carlyle, Tilda Swinton
director
Danny Boyle
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
John Hodge
genre
Romance, Drama, Action Adventure, Mystery and Thriller

What a long, strange trip it’s been. Ending months of speculation, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally found his next role. The fickle—remember the American Psycho drama?—23-year-old has settled on The Beach, based on a 1997 novel about a drifter who tries to follow a fellow traveler’s map to paradise. Here’s a look at numbers tallied during the Leo sweepstakes.

—Number of films he’s been rumored to star in since Titanic: 9*

—Number of those that were to be produced by his dad, George DiCaprio: 2

—Number to be done by Spike Lee: 1 (Summer of Sam)

—Number of roles that went to Matt Damon instead: 1 (All the Pretty Horses)

—Amount DiCaprio received for Titanic: $2.5 million

—Amount he was reportedly offered for American Psycho: $21 million

—Number of movies Kate Winslet has been mentioned to star in since Titanic: 1* (Holy Smoke)

*According to Variety and Hollywood Reporter

