Leonardo DiCaprio lands on "The Beach"

The Beach
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 119 minutes
- performer
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen, Robert Carlyle, Tilda Swinton
- director
- Danny Boyle
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- John Hodge
- genre
- Romance, Drama, Action Adventure, Mystery and Thriller
What a long, strange trip it’s been. Ending months of speculation, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally found his next role. The fickle—remember the American Psycho drama?—23-year-old has settled on The Beach, based on a 1997 novel about a drifter who tries to follow a fellow traveler’s map to paradise. Here’s a look at numbers tallied during the Leo sweepstakes.
—Number of films he’s been rumored to star in since Titanic: 9*
—Number of those that were to be produced by his dad, George DiCaprio: 2
—Number to be done by Spike Lee: 1 (Summer of Sam)
—Number of roles that went to Matt Damon instead: 1 (All the Pretty Horses)
—Amount DiCaprio received for Titanic: $2.5 million
—Amount he was reportedly offered for American Psycho: $21 million
—Number of movies Kate Winslet has been mentioned to star in since Titanic: 1* (Holy Smoke)
*According to Variety and Hollywood Reporter
Comments