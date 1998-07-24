Leonardo DiCaprio lands on "The Beach"

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 119 minutes performer Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen, Robert Carlyle, Tilda Swinton director Danny Boyle distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author John Hodge genre Romance, Drama, Action Adventure, Mystery and Thriller

What a long, strange trip it’s been. Ending months of speculation, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally found his next role. The fickle—remember the American Psycho drama?—23-year-old has settled on The Beach, based on a 1997 novel about a drifter who tries to follow a fellow traveler’s map to paradise. Here’s a look at numbers tallied during the Leo sweepstakes.

—Number of films he’s been rumored to star in since Titanic: 9*

—Number of those that were to be produced by his dad, George DiCaprio: 2

—Number to be done by Spike Lee: 1 (Summer of Sam)

—Number of roles that went to Matt Damon instead: 1 (All the Pretty Horses)

—Amount DiCaprio received for Titanic: $2.5 million

—Amount he was reportedly offered for American Psycho: $21 million

—Number of movies Kate Winslet has been mentioned to star in since Titanic: 1* (Holy Smoke)

*According to Variety and Hollywood Reporter